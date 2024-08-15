ZACC TARGETS CHISANGO'S FOUR WIVES

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has seized cars from imprisoned Harare town clerk Hosiah Chisango’s four wives.

Newsday reports that the anti-graft unit believes the vehicles were purchased by Chisango from proceeds of corrupt activities at Town House, NewsDay has learnt.

Chisango is also reportedly building a mansion in Mt Pleasant for one of his wives.

Zacc is reportedly targeting the house. “It’s very true, we have taken a Toyota Fortuner vehicle from Chisango’s third wife and Mercedes-Benz from his fourth wife. We are also targeting a Mt Pleasant mansion, which is currently under construction,” the source said.

“The Mt Pleasant house could simply be one of the best houses in the suburb, but we believe the money came from proceeds from HCC corrupt activities.”

Mayor Jacob Mafume could neither deny nor confirm the developments, saying he is not in a position to comment on such matters.