SADC VILLAS NOT READY

The 18 state-of-the-art presidential villas in Mt Hampden supposed to host heads of State and government during the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit are not ready.

This has seen government officials in last-ditch efforts to seek alternative shelter for the leaders at three hotels in the capital, NewsDay has learnt.

The government hired a Swiss company which brought in 500 workers and splurged millions of United States dollars importing materials from the United Arab Emirates in a race to complete the villas before the summit.

When NewsDay visited the construction site in Mt Hampden yesterday, workers were busy working just two days before the summit.