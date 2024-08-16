GIRL (5) SAVED OUR FAMILY



The family which cheated death by a whisker when a haulage truck crashed into the house while they were asleep are thanking their five-year-old daughter for saving them.

The Midzi family lives adjacent to the round-about at the confluence of Robert Mugabe and Kumbirai Kangai (Aerodrome) roads in Mutare. The house was reduced to a rubble, bolstering calls by stakeholders for the swift construction of the alternative Christmas Pass Bypass route to reduce the frequency of accidents on either ends of the eight-kilometre steep stretch.

The Manica Post reports that this is the 18th road accident at the property since 2007, and the family now lives in perpetual fear of being wiped out as haulage trucks which develop brake failure continue to fly down the Christmas Pass slopes, and crash into the property.

Kierra and her mother, Ms Melania Midzi, usually sleep in the main bedroom, which was mowed down by the truck, while both were asleep in the sitting room.

Three rooms, including the main bedroom, spare bedroom and kitchen, were extensively damaged, prompting the community to demand swift action to prevent further tragedies.

In an interview, a petrified Ms Midzi said the worst could have happened had Kierra not insisted that they both put up in the sitting room.

“I am still traumatised and shocked. My little daughter is my angel. She insisted that we sleep in the sitting room, otherwise both of us would have died had I not listened to her,” she said, adding that the other bedroom that was destroyed is often shared by her niece, Mary, and their domestic worker, who both were away for the holidays.

“If they had been around, we could have been talking of a different and sad story. Both travelled for the holidays, and were supposed to be back on Tuesday, but they did not. I believe it was God’s miraculous hand that stopped and spared them from this accident. Had things been different, all of us would have perished in our sleep,” she said, adding that the accident happened around 1am.

Ms Midzi said she heard the flying truck smashing barricades as it charged toward the house.

“I heard the truck making a lot of noise, and immediately knew it was charging towards us. All I could do was pick my little girl from her slumber. I did not know what to do next, considering the trauma of the 17 previous accidents,” she said.

Ms Midzi said they have been petitioning Mutare City Council since 2007 to be relocated, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“At one time we were told that it was expensive to relocate us. We have written to them on many occasions, and it seems they want to act when someone has died first. You can imagine the trauma that we have been enduring since 2007 when the first accident occurred. This is the 18th accident, and its trauma after trauma,” she said.