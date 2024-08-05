RUNYOKA : SUFFERING MAN CAMPS AT LOVER'S HOUSE

A Bikita young man will rue the day he lustfully developed an adulterous relationship and having sexual intercourse with a married woman after he started experiencing severe stomach pains allegedly caused by juju popularly known as ‘runyoka’.

Nelson Matupire is said to have since relocated and camped at the woman’s place saying he will not leave until her husband cleanses him.

Matupire confirmed the development to TellZim News and said he was in pain for the past 12 months and was appealing to well-wishers who can help him or refer to someone who can help him.

“I met the lady in Beitbridge and we got intimate after she had separated from her husband. After that I began to have problems, I have something like an STI on the privates and I feel like there are small insects that come out from there and fly leaving irritants (Uriri/unye) similar to hurukuru (The buffalo bean).

“When I tried to establish the problem that’s when I learnt that I had slept with a lady who was locked (akaiswa runyoka/Rukawo). When I tried to engage them they had reconciled and they both ran away and I struggled for a very long time. We visited faith healers who told me that the lady’s husband was responsible for my illness but he denies,” said Matupire.

He went on to say the lady only came back after she also started suffering from severe stomach aches which she later learnt was from the same charm put on her by her husband and she is now cooperating.

“The woman is now suffering from stomach aches and she was told it’s because of the charm put on her that was making her sick. So I am now staying at her place but the husband is still slippery,” said Matupire.

Asked how he was staying with a married woman in the absence of her husband, Matupire said they were just staying because of the situation and there was nothing going on between them and said he felt better if he is at the place and it gets worse if he goes back to his home.

“If I go back home, the pain increases and its better if I am here that is why I am staying but there is nothing between us and we cannot risk another engagement since she is also suffering. I have been in and out of police custody as I often clash with the family,” said Matupire.

Magadzire Village head Isaiah Zirumbwa Magadzire, where the woman comes from, confirmed the incident and said they were trying to assist Matupire but the biggest challenge was that the alleged perpetrator is nowhere to be found.

“The young man met this lady who is married in Beitbridge after she had separated with her husband. The two got intimate and the man started suffering from stomach pains in which he says he felt things like worms moving up and down his stomach.

“After the incident, the woman’s husband then followed up on his wife and they reconciled, however, the man continued suffering until he came here to engage the woman’s husband,” said Zirumbwa.

“The challenge now is that the alleged perpetrator denied having used any locking system (juju) and has since disappeared. So what we did is to seek help from the police to intervene and make sure that the man stays.

“As it stands they are staying together and Matupire sleeps in another room. Before, he used to sleep outside. We warned them against intimacy as that could worsen the situation,” he added.

He also appealed to those who may help the young man as he was suffering saying he has been getting help from different churches and now it’s better, “said Zirumbwa. TellZimNews