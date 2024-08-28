RULING NOT READY : CHIMOMBE RETURNS TO JAIL

Mike Chimombe yesterday appeared at Harare Magistrates Courts for bail ruling, but returned to remand prison after the matter was postponed.

Newsday reports that Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who is presiding over the case of Chimombe and his co-accused Moses Mpofu, indicated that the ruling was not yet ready.

In the bail application, Chimombe indicated that he was being victimised by people with a political agenda after being implicated in a US$9,2 million tender scandal for installation of streetlights in the capital.

Chimombe argued that he was not in any way associated to Juluka Projects and Plant Hire (Pvt) Ltd.

Mpofu denied submitting a bid document which contained false statements as alleged.

The matter was postponed to tomorrow for bail ruling.