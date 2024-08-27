FAKE COP ABDUCTS TEEN, RAPES HER ALL NIGHT

A man from Hippo Valley allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl from the same area and spent the night having anal sex with her.

Stephen Moyo (44) of Farm number 21 Hippo Valley Chiredzi was on Tuesday remanded in custody by Magistrate Judith Zuyu. He is facing three counts of raping the girl who is doing Form 4 at a local high school.

The complainant stayed at Section 8 Triangle with her father and on the day in question she visited a friend only to be forced into a bush by Moyo at knifepoint.

Moyo told the complainant that he was a Police officer.

Moyo threatened to kill the complainant if she screamed and he undressed her and had anal sex with her and around 9pm he raped the complainant again.

He later prepared a fire and had anal sex with the girl for a third time.

The complainant got up the following morning and Moyo accompanied her home since she was not aware of where she was.

The two were seen by a security man by the name Kudakwashe Shumba who noticed that they were having a misunderstanding and he decided to ask them. Moyo ran away but was caught by other villagers as he tried to commit suicide. Masvingo Mirror