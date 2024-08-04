RIOTS IN ENGLAND



A far-right-led mob of masked rioters tried to set fire to a hotel housing asylum seekers as further violence flared across the country at anti-immigration protests.

Some 700 people gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, before clashing with police. Some rioters hurled pieces of wood, bottles and chairs, and sprayed fire extinguishers at police officers.

South Yorkshire police said at least 10 officers had been injured, including one who was left unconscious with a head injury.

Footage from the scene showed a bin on fire and protesters, some draped in St George and union flags, chanting: “Get them out.” The demonstrators appeared at one point to storm into the hotel, with reports of a fire inside, and people peering out of windows.

The home secretary, Yvette Cooper, condemned the rioters: “The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham is utterly appalling,” she said. “Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside.

“South Yorkshire police have full government support for the strongest action against those responsible.”