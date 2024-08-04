GIRL RUN OVER BY US DIPLOMAT : FAMILY SPEAKS

The girl run over and killed by an American diplomat has been buried as the family says it is heartbroken and seeking closure.

Gogo Machingura told the Herald that her granddaughter, Ruvarashe Takamhanya wanted to be a pilot. Ruvarashe had been staying with her grandmother in Masiiwa Village in Dema and the two had developed a strong bond after her biological parents divorced.

“When she had travelled about 10 metres, she waved me goodbye,” Gogo Machingura said, struggling to fight back tears. Unbeknown to her, it was their last goodbye. When she arrived at the Ward Centre, Gogo Machingura received the bad news.

“I was simply told that my granddaughter had been hit, alive but badly injured,” she said. “My granddaughter had already died, and the alleged killer had reportedly left to report the case to the police, and we have never seen his face up to date.”

“Yes, it was an accident, but our hearts are still bleeding; they should at least compensate us,” Gogo Machingura said.

The biological father, Mr Silvester Takamhanya, who spoke with The Herald over the phone, weighed in saying the family has to get closure.

“I am not demanding much, but the killer should understand that this child had her own dreams.

“She had a bright future and had promised her grandmother that once she got a job, she would buy her a house in Borrowdale, and she had promised me a house in Mt Pleasant, and her mother had been promised a house in Marlborough.

“It all shows that our child had big plans for us, so they should at least do something so that we can feel better.”