🟣The 4th President that Mozambique has had since its Independence from Portugal, His Excellency Filipe Nyusi, gave an important speech when he came to officially open the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show earlier this week.



He talked about how he will leave power this year after… pic.twitter.com/lv90yV76w3 — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) August 29, 2024