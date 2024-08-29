MASVINGO WAR VETS SAY NO TO THIRD TERM BID

Mashingaidze War veterans in Masvingo have resisted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s third term bid, calling for him to respect the constitution by leaving office at the end of his second term in 2028.

Speaking to TellZim News, one war veteran Western Ezrah from Masvingo said it was unfortunate that some people were misleading the President asking him to break the constitution.

He said those pushing for the third term were mad and should think again before they force for the president to break the constitution.

“In 2013, the people of Zimbabwe, whom we liberated through the war of liberation, wrote a constitution. “The same people whom we freed are the ones calling for the breaking of the same constitution they wrote. Calling for a third term is madness, the constitution is clear and the president should abide by it. So those who are pushing him to continue are really mad,” said Ezrah.

He went on to say the party had clear guidelines and those pushing for the third term had no idea where the party came from nor where it is going.

Asked on who should take over, he said it was clear from the presidium.

“People do not know where Zanu PF is coming from and if you look closely you will see that those calling for the extension of the term limit have no background of the liberation and the party itself.

“The party has a hierarchy and that hierarchy was used since the war of liberation and if you look at the presidium you will see who is supposed to take over. Even culturally, the elders eat first and because we are a cultured people, the elders lead first in their order,” said Ezra.

Another war veteran Retired Major General Gibson Mashingaidze said he was a constitutionalist just like the President who announced that he will leave after his second term.

“I am a constitutionalist just like the President, I survived a number of processes within Zanu PF because I am constitutionalist. So as a constitutionalist I think the President should follow the constitution just like he promised. We all heard him saying he will step down when his second term lapses,” said General Mashingaidze.

Another war veteran who refused to be named said the constitution was clear and as war veterans they believe in transfer of power and following the constitution saying those who were pushing for the third term were benefitting something at the expense of others.

“We believe in the constitution, and the army is there to protect the constitution and will do that when need arises,” said the war vet.

The calls by war vets reveal deep rooted factionalism within the ruling party between Mnangagwa and his deputy Chiwenga.

Chiwenga has support from the army and the war veterans.

The third term call was started by Masvingo Province earlier this year and other provinces went on to adopt the stance saying they wanted the President to make sure that he achieves his 2030 vision while he is still at the helm.

However, the call sparked debates with junior party members being alleged to be against the third term.

Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial leader,Robson Mavhenyengwa, who was once touted to be from Chiwenga faction, said those who were against the third term were not Zanu PF because the provincial decision was made after consultations with relevant party structures.

“We own the decision, it was not made overnight but it was after consultations with others. I am the chairperson so the provincial decision is mine though,” said Mavhenyengwa TellZimNews