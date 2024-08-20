MBAURA KILLS BIKITA MAN

A Bikita man died on Sunday evening after some cloths in his room caught fire from a charcoal brazier.

Edison Maruta (37) was allegedly intoxicated when the fire broke out in his room at Gomba Garage Complex, Nyika Growth Point.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

He said Maruta allegedly went to bed drunk and probably knocked the brazier over.

“Braizers are dangerous when left burning overnight to keep the room warm as this can cause fires and it also produces carbon monoxide which is a deadly poisonous gas leading one to suffocate,” he said.

Circumstances are that Maruta retired to bed drunk around 8:30 pm drunk.

His friend and neighbour Chamunorwa Masarwa (28) who was sleeping in a nearby house woke up around 2:45 am after his room was engulfed by smoke.

Masarwa discovered that there was a fire in Maruta’s room. He called other neighbours and they managed to put out the fire.

Maruta had already died when the fire was put out. A charcoal brazier was found next to his body. His body was taken to Silveira Mission Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Masvingo Mirror