LAND ALLOCATION IN HRE IN SHAMBLES : HOUSING DIRECTOR

Harare city councillors have been looting through land grabs using their proxies and bypassing laid down land allocation procedures.

City housing director Mr Addmore Nhekairo told the Commission probing council affairs that the land allocation process was in a shambles. Councillors, mostly from CCC, were spearheading the invasion of land by either proxies or well-known land barons, then selling the illegal subdivisions and then pushing for regularisation.

Investigations revealed that a 200 square metre stand would be sold for about US$3 000, with the city benefiting nothing while councillors through a resolution would then push for regulation of those stands that had been created and sold without going through the compulsory planning process.

“The waiting list is not being adhered to. It is obsolete. The non-availability of a computerised waiting list has led to corruption. I agree that the process of regularisation has also circumvented the normal allocation process. The allocation grows in numbers just before and after elections. Large tracts of land were sold to people not on the waiting list through issues of regularisation,” said the housing director