LAND ALLOCATION IN HRE IN SHAMBLES : HOUSING DIRECTOR

Harare city councillors have been looting through land grabs using their proxies and bypassing laid down land allocation procedures.
City housing director Mr Addmore Nhekairo told the
Commission probing council affairs that the land allocation process was in a
shambles. Councillors, mostly from CCC, were spearheading the invasion of land
by either proxies or well-known land barons, then selling the illegal
subdivisions and then pushing for regularisation.
Investigations revealed that a 200 square metre stand would
be sold for about US$3 000, with the
city benefiting nothing while councillors through a resolution would then push
for regulation of those stands that had been created and sold without going
through the compulsory planning process.
“The waiting list is not being adhered to. It is obsolete.
The non-availability of a computerised waiting list has led to corruption. I
agree that the process of regularisation has also circumvented the normal
allocation process. The allocation grows in numbers just before and after
elections. Large tracts of land were sold to people not on the waiting list
through issues of regularisation,” said the housing director
