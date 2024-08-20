MENTALLY ILL MUVEVI STILL IN HOSPITAL

Killer ex policemen, Jason Muvevi is mentally ill and is still in a psychiatric hospital.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Ms Angeline
Munyeriwa told the Herald that all investigations into the case had been
completed, but a trial is being delayed solely due to the accused’s ongoing
mental health issues.
“Jason Muvevi was examined by two medical doctors and was
committed to a psychiatric institution. Investigations were also completed and
the matter will only proceed after he has been released from the psychiatric
institution,” she said.
The accused allegedly committed the offences in Harare,
Hwedza and Mutare.
Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi last September committed Muvevi to a psychiatric
hospital after two doctors who examined him agreed that he was mentally ill.
Muvevi is charged with four counts of murder and one of
attempted murder, crimes he committed between November 2022 and January last
year during a spree of violence and death.
0 comments:
Post a Comment