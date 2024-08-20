MENTALLY ILL MUVEVI STILL IN HOSPITAL

Killer ex policemen, Jason Muvevi is mentally ill and is still in a psychiatric hospital.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Ms Angeline Munyeriwa told the Herald that all investigations into the case had been completed, but a trial is being delayed solely due to the accused’s ongoing mental health issues.

“Jason Muvevi was examined by two medical doctors and was committed to a psychiatric institution. Investigations were also completed and the matter will only proceed after he has been released from the psychiatric institution,” she said.

The accused allegedly committed the offences in Harare, Hwedza and Mutare.

Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi last September committed Muvevi to a psychiatric hospital after two doctors who examined him agreed that he was mentally ill.

Muvevi is charged with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder, crimes he committed between November 2022 and January last year during a spree of violence and death.