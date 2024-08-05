MASH WEST BACKS ED THIRD TERM BID

Mashonaland West is the latest province to declare that President Mnangagwa must seek a third term.
Mashonaland West Provincial chairperson, Cde Mary
Mliswa-Chikoka said the President should be allowed to see through his Vision. As
Mashonaland West Province we are saying to the President, he should see through
his vision to fruition.
“He is a listening President and I remember that he came to
officially open the Marongora stretch of the Harare-Chirundu Highway he said
the whole road should be upgraded to the same standards. We see it happening
today.”
Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister
Marian Chombo said the province had benefited a lot from President Mnangagwa’s
leadership.
“We want the President to fulfil his vision and complete
projects that he has started.
