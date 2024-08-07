MAN FINDS GIRLFRIEND WITH LOVER IN HIS HOUSE, KNIFES THEM

A Harare man lost it after he found his girlfriend sleeping with another man in his house. He stabbed them both.

Blessing Matsvai (29) is now facing attempted murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Apollonia Marutya. He was remanded in custody to today for pre-recording.

The Herald reports that the court heard that on August 4 at House Number 28 Rayham Street, Eastlea, Harare, Linda Moyo was fast asleep in the company of Takunda Chitope, when Matsvai entered the house.

He then stabbed Moyo with a kitchen knife once between the left collar bones and went on to stab Chitope once between the right collar bone and once below the right ear before disappearing.

A formal police report was then made and Matsvai was arrested and detained.

Moyo was medically treated and a medical report compiled, which indicated that she sustained a deep cut between left collar bones due to the assault.

The State may produce, as exhibit, a medical report and a knife used to stab Moyo.