BANK ACCOUNTS OR NO LICENCES : GOVT TELLS RETAILERS

The government is getting tough with retailers who will now be compelled to open a bank account and have a point-of-sale (PoS) machine as part of their licensing requirements.

Newsday reports that Information minister Jenfan Muswere yesterday said government was putting in place measures to combat the use of unofficial exchange rates and the proliferation of smuggled and counterfeit goods.

“Cabinet noted that some retailers and manufacturers have been reportedly using the unofficial exchange rate in their operations,” he said.

He said in order to promote the uptake of plastic money, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe would strengthen the mandatory licensing requirements for all business operators to include a bank account and PoS machine under the Shop and Shop Licensing Act.

“Government will deploy inspectors to curb misdemeanours that militate against price stability and availability of basic commodities,” Muswere added.

But critics say government is barking up the wrong tree as citizens are against the use of plastic money due to high bank charges.

Muswere said there was a proliferation of smuggled and counterfeit goods that were unfairly competing with local products since they were not subjected to taxation and import duty.

“The government of Zimbabwe, going forward, will increase border patrols, increase the number of inspectors and implement a whole-of-government approach to deal with the menace at border posts,” he said.