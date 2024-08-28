GRIEVING MAI TT FINED

Felistas Murata defaulted court and was yesterday fined by Harare magistrate Lynn Chizhou.

Murata, through her lawyer Tafadzwa Muvhami , submitted that she defaulted court on August 19, because she had attended her father’s burial. Muvhami added that although Murata did not have any documentation such as a death certificate or burial order, the funeral was widely publicised and she wasn’t in wilful default.

H Metro reports that Magistrate Chizhou ruled that she was not convinced by the submissions made as there was no documentation to support the claims.

Moreover, she said Murata had developed a habit of defaulting court as this was the second time this month and therefore confirmed the warrant.

Murata was fined US$30 forthwith or risk being imprisoned for one month. Murata is the complainant in the perjury case against Melissa Munyorove.

The court heard that Murata was owing Munyorove US$3120 and the parties agreed that she would pay US$500 every month. A default judgement had been issued against Murata which she then contested.