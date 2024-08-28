GRIEVING MAI TT FINED

Felistas Murata defaulted court and was yesterday fined by Harare magistrate Lynn Chizhou.
Murata, through her lawyer Tafadzwa Muvhami , submitted
that she defaulted court on August 19, because she had attended her father’s
burial. Muvhami added that although Murata did not have any documentation such
as a death certificate or burial order, the funeral was widely publicised and
she wasn’t in wilful default.
H Metro reports that Magistrate Chizhou ruled that she was not convinced by the
submissions made as there was no documentation to support the claims.
Moreover, she said Murata had developed a habit of
defaulting court as this was the second time this month and therefore confirmed
the warrant.
Murata was fined US$30 forthwith or risk being imprisoned
for one month. Murata is the complainant in the perjury case against Melissa
Munyorove.
The court heard that Murata was owing Munyorove US$3120 and
the parties agreed that she would pay US$500 every month. A default judgement
had been issued against Murata which she then contested.
