WIFE STABS HUBBY FOR SLEEPING AWAY

A woman has fled her home after stabbing her husband in Chitungwiza. Beauty Mabobo became angry when husband Passmore Matsiga spent the night away.
“I am better now; I am left with going back to the hospital
to have seven stitches removed. I want to believe that it was an evil spirit
that wanted to destroy my marriage of 12 years and three children.
“To be honest, I slept at a girlfriend’s house and woke up
the following day. I decided to take more beers to give my wife the impression
that I had slept at a nightclub. However, the state of my hair betrayed me. My
wife kept on asking if the night club had blankets to give their clients.
“She became angry and slapped me, I pushed her and escaped
to find peace away from home. She took my okapi knife, which I use at swimming
pools to cut threads and ran after me. I was not aware that she was following
and she got hold of me.
“She became violent and tripped me down and that is when
she stabbed me,” Passmore told H Metro.
“I made a report to police about the stabbing and wish to
withdraw the attempted murder charges. I love my wife; I am the one who wronged
her by sleeping outside. I am now between a rock and a hard place since the
investigating officer wants to see me and at the same time, I want to meet my
wife for peace with her and my in-laws.”
