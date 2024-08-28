WIFE STABS HUBBY FOR SLEEPING AWAY

A woman has fled her home after stabbing her husband in Chitungwiza. Beauty Mabobo became angry when husband Passmore Matsiga spent the night away.

“I am better now; I am left with going back to the hospital to have seven stitches removed. I want to believe that it was an evil spirit that wanted to destroy my marriage of 12 years and three children.

“To be honest, I slept at a girlfriend’s house and woke up the following day. I decided to take more beers to give my wife the impression that I had slept at a nightclub. However, the state of my hair betrayed me. My wife kept on asking if the night club had blankets to give their clients.

“She became angry and slapped me, I pushed her and escaped to find peace away from home. She took my okapi knife, which I use at swimming pools to cut threads and ran after me. I was not aware that she was following and she got hold of me.

“She became violent and tripped me down and that is when she stabbed me,” Passmore told H Metro.

“I made a report to police about the stabbing and wish to withdraw the attempted murder charges. I love my wife; I am the one who wronged her by sleeping outside. I am now between a rock and a hard place since the investigating officer wants to see me and at the same time, I want to meet my wife for peace with her and my in-laws.”