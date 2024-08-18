FIVE COPS CLEARED OF MURDER

Five police officers accused of killing a suspected armed robber have been acquitted by the High Court.

The robber was believed to be behind a spate of robberies in and around Bulawayo and Esigodini areas. Herbert Kanyinji, Bornwell Mahachi, Amiga Shumba, Norge Rapayi and Mbekezeli Bhebhe, were found not guilty by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Evangelista Kabasa, who ruled that the State had failed to prove its case.

The Chronicle reports that the cops, armed with AK47 rifles, apprehended Banda at his house and allegedly assaulted him while demanding to know his real identity. Banda reportedly tried to disarm one of the officers during the encounter, but he was subdued and his hands were tied.

The situation escalated when Banda managed to briefly escape, only to be recaptured and taken on a mission to recover a hidden firearm in Claremont. On the way, Banda reportedly suffered a seizure, and his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where he was pronounced dead.

During the trial, the officers denied causing Banda’s death, stating that the force they used was necessary due to his resistance to arrest.

The court heard testimony from Banda’s wife, Ms Rejoice Nyathi, who was present during the raid, but fled the scene as she could not bear to witness the assault.

Ms Nyathi stated that she could not identify the individuals who conducted the raid.

The judge pointed out there was a lack of direct evidence linking the officers’ actions to Banda’s death.

“We were left with more questions than answers as to when, where, and who strangled the now-deceased.”