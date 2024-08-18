DETAINED CZECH NATIONAL FIGHTS FOR BAIL

Czech Republic Deputy Ambassador, Michael Novak has given surety to the High Court that he will give accommodation and ensure that a tourist from his country arrested and detained in remand prison will not skip the border if granted bail.

He was supporting Lucas Slavik’s bail application before Justice Garainesu Mawadze at the High court in Masvingo yesterday.

Slavik who visited Zimbabwe as a tourist was arrested for taking a video and charged with Section 31(a) 1 publishing false statement with intention to incite the public. Masvingo Provincial Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi refused him bail and one of the reasons was that he will skip the country.

Slavik has been in remand prison for two weeks from August 2 and has also been refusing food.

Slavik’s lawyer, Knowledge Mabvuure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers initially argued that the law that his client is charged with no longer existed and Police then changed the charge.

In the video Slavik allegedly recorded himself saying that Zimbabwe cities have a critical shortage of electricity and water and Mabvuure argues that the statement is not false.

He was arrested together with Tom Ssekamwa of Uganda who is charged for violating the Censorship Act Chapter 26 1 (a) after he was found in possession of a rubber penis toy. Ssekamwa was also denied bail.

Novak said the Embassy secured accommodation for Slavik at their consulate, 15 Cambridge Road Unit 9 Newbridge in Harare and Ivan Summerfield the honorary consulate of Czech Republic will be responsible for his welfare.

The High Court would have the addresses verified and decide on the bail on Tuesday. Masvingo Mirror