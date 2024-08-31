HOUSE, CAR FOR WAR VET



War veteran and former Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Nkayi, Cde John Maluzo Ndlovu has been given a house and a car by the government.

The 84-year-old Cde Ndlovu told The Sunday News : “Ask me today how I am feeling about this honour, I will tell you that I am very happy. It is honestly a momentous recognition by the President. For me, it is excitement mixed with confusion because at first when I was handed over this house and the vehicle, I did not know what was going on.

“This all started in 2021 when I was awarded the highest medal in the Second Chimurenga and the President clearly stated that these are medals which are not given to every person, a lot of serving soldiers cannot get that honour in their lifetime.





“I went into the bush in 1962 when the word war was not even known in the country that is why we are rightfully called pioneers because indeed we were pioneers. Yes, I might say that this honour could have come early so that I could have the opportunity to also enjoy it, as I am now 84 years old but I am indeed happy as my contributions to the liberation of this country have not been forgotten.

“I am also honoured that I have lived to this age as most of my peers have passed away, as it is I will tell you I am now one of the few remaining seniors from both ZANLA and ZPRA who are still alive, of which I consider that as an honour.”