FAKE LAWYER STEALS US$15K DIVORCE MONEY

A Gweru man impersonated a lawyer and stole US$15 000 in a divorce case.

Takunda Manjokota, was of theft of trust property and practicing law without registration. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to next Wednesday.

The court heard that the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) reportedly confirmed that Manjokota is not a registered legal practitioner.

Manjokota allegedly claimed to be a registered legal practitioner and convinced the complainant, Ms Lindiwe Moyo to engage him to handle her divorce case.

The Chronicle reports that the Prosecutor Mr Bongani Taurai Mavuto said on a date unknown but in January 2023, Manjokota approached Ms Moyo of Daylesford, claiming that he was now a registered lawyer and offered to assist her in her divorce case.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the month of January 2023 and at Nkwande Legal Practitioners offices, Gweru, Takunda Manjokota, not being a registered legal practitioner, notary public or conveyancer and in expectation of a fee, commission, gain or reward in any way, assisted Lindiwe Moyo to process or defend divorce proceedings at the Bulawayo High Court case number HC582/10,” said Mr Mabuto.

He said Manjokota allegedly convinced the complainant to pay him US$1 500 (10 percent) for his services after he obtained US$15 000 equivalent in Zimbabwean dollars, for a divorce settlement from her estranged husband, businessman Mr Mthonzima Moyo.

The accused allegedly did not give Ms Moyo the money but instead converted it to his own use, the court heard.