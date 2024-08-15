FAKE LAWYER STEALS US$15K DIVORCE MONEY

A Gweru man impersonated a lawyer and stole US$15 000 in a divorce case.
Takunda Manjokota, was of theft of trust property and practicing law
without registration. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to
next Wednesday.
The court heard that the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ)
reportedly confirmed that Manjokota is not a registered legal practitioner.
Manjokota allegedly claimed to be a registered legal
practitioner and convinced the complainant, Ms Lindiwe Moyo to engage him to
handle her divorce case.
The Chronicle reports that the Prosecutor Mr Bongani Taurai
Mavuto said on a date unknown but in January 2023, Manjokota approached Ms Moyo
of Daylesford, claiming that he was now a registered lawyer and offered to
assist her in her divorce case.
“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the month
of January 2023 and at Nkwande Legal Practitioners offices, Gweru, Takunda
Manjokota, not being a registered legal practitioner, notary public or
conveyancer and in expectation of a fee, commission, gain or reward in any way,
assisted Lindiwe Moyo to process or defend divorce proceedings at the Bulawayo
High Court case number HC582/10,” said Mr Mabuto.
He said Manjokota allegedly convinced the complainant to
pay him US$1 500 (10 percent) for his services after he obtained US$15 000
equivalent in Zimbabwean dollars, for a divorce settlement from her estranged
husband, businessman Mr Mthonzima Moyo.
The accused allegedly did not give Ms Moyo the money but
instead converted it to his own use, the court heard.
