FORMER LECTURER JAILED FOR MURDER

Former Midlands State University Lecturer Faith Gudo, has been jailed for 15 years for murder. He fatally struck his neighbour with a stone following an altercation over stray cattle.

Faith Gudo (52),who is the owner of Wildbeast Farm, Chivhu had denied murdering David Dube when his trial opened before High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba. But after a fully contested trial, Justice Muremba and her assessors convicted Gudo of murder.

The Herald reports that in sentencing Gudo the judge determined that the murder was not committed under aggravating circumstances, making the presumptive penalty of 15 years applicable. The court also considered that Gudo helped the deceased after realising his wrongdoing, covered funeral expenses, and paid half the compensation demanded by the deceased’s family.

“A reduced sentence might send the wrong message to society, suggesting that providing assistance and compensation to the deceased’s family could result in a very lenient punishment,” she said. “It is crucial for society to maintain respect for human life and the decency to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence. Accordingly, the accused is sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.”

Evidence showed that after the initial altercation, Gudo intended to report the incident to the chairman, indicating a lack of premeditation, but Dube followed Gudo, leading to the unplanned use of a stone. Generally, premeditated murders are considered more heinous than spontaneous killings.