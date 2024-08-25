ED WON ELECTION : CHARI

Activist Freeman Chari, who was part of Pachedu, claims to have collated results from 84 percent of V11 forms, which showed that President Mnangagwa garnered 52 percent, matching official results.

Chari also admitted that his tally excluded many votes from ZANU PF strongholds in Mashonaland East, West and Central provinces, indicating that, even by Pachedu’s own unverifiable figures, President Mnangagwa had an unassailable lead.

Political analysts say Chari’s admission confirms the duplicity of opposition activists, who have repeatedly undermined the credibility of the elections without providing evidence.

They also claim this explains why Chamisa chose not to file an election petition.



