2 100 COUPLES DIVORCE : ADULTERY BLAMED

Adultery and influence of social media are pushing divorce rates in Zimbabwe as court records show that 2 100 couples divorced last year year.

1 061 others have separated since the beginning of this year. The Sunday Mail reports that the latest High Court records indicate that 2 149 cases were heard and settled last year, with the High Court in Harare handling the lion’s share, at 1 539.

There were 392 divorce matters before the Bulawayo High Court, while the Masvingo court settled 92 matters, with courts in Chinhoyi and Mutare hearing 36 and 90 cases, respectively.

However, this year, the Bulawayo High Court has heard more than half of the 1 061 divorce matters so far, at 600 cases.

But the Harare High Court has heard 307 matters, while Mutare (86), Masvingo (56) and Chinhoyi (12) complete the cases.

Harare lawyer Advocate Tina Kadhau of T. Kadhau Law Chambers said irreconcilable differences, infidelity, loss of love and affection, as well as loss of conjugal rights, were some of the common grounds for divorce.

Another Harare lawyer, Mr Dumisani Mthombeni, said adultery and social media platforms were also playing a notable role in collapsing some marriages.