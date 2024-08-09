COP RUNS OVER, KILLS NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH MEMBER

A cop has run over and killed a member of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee in Chivhu.

The Neighbourhood Watch member was reportedly crossing from Rujeko to Chikato Police Station for drills when he was hit by the vehicle.

“Neighbourhood Watch Committee members hold drills every Wednesday, and the man was crossing from Rujeko to Chikato Police Station. A police officer who was driving along the Beitbridge – Masvingo highway, heading into town, ran him over.

“We are still establishing facts, and we will give a comprehensive report later. Some are alleging that the police officer was using his vehicle as a taxi to carry Early Childhood Development (ECD) pupils,” said the source.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the matter.

“I am busy with SADC meeting preparations, and I am not aware of the matter,” he said. Masvingo Mirror