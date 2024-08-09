SEVEN KILLED IN BUS CRASH

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead in two road accidents that occurred this evening in Masvingo and Gokwe.
Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the two
accidents.
In Masvingo, seven people were confirmed dead while 99
others were injured along the Masvingo-Zano road.
The accident involved a Chikozho bus which was travelling
from Masvingo to Topora carrying 105 passangers. It is said that the bus failed
to negotiate a steep gradient and overturned. The injured ones have been taken
to Mogenster and Masvingo general hospitals.
The other accident occurred along the Gokwe-Siabuwa road
where a Nissan Sulphy collided head on with a Nissan AD van and six people died
on the spot, three from each vehicle.
Eight people were
injured and were taken to Gokwe General Hospital for medical attention. zbc
