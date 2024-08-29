CHIMOMBE DENIED BAIL AGAIN

Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu have been denied bail again in the US$9,2 million tender case to install street lights in the capital. The judge said the duo were not good candidates for bail and the State had a strong case against them.
