GOVT TIGHTENS SCREWS ON NGOs

Matabeleland South government officials have introduced new guidelines for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the province, demanding the need for standardised procedures to make sure their activities align with local development goals.

These new guidelines appear to be an extension of the government’s ongoing efforts to exert greater control over NGO operations in the country since the Zanu PF-led government has a history of threatening to deregister NGOs and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that it perceives as engaging in political activities.

The new guidelines were communicated in a letter dated August 19, 2024, by Acting Provincial Director of Local Government Services in Matabeleland South Zacharia Jusa that was addressed to District Development Coordinators (DDCs), Town Clerks, and Chief Executive Officers across the province.

In the letter, Jusa stressed the importance of addressing inconsistencies in NGO operations by implementing a standardised system that promotes efficiency, accountability, and strategic alignment.

He outlined several key requirements that NGOs must adhere to in order to continue their work in the region and the letter was also copied to Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South, Lathiso Dhlamini Maseko.

Jusa called for comprehensive Needs Assessments at the district level to evaluate the relevance and necessity of proposed NGO initiatives.

“Each district must conduct a Needs Assessment to inform which areas are essential in evaluating the relevance and necessity of proposed NGO initiatives,” he stated.

The acting provincial director also emphasised the need for district profiling to register developments achieved so far in “each and every sector and per ward.”

“The profile informs areas that are lagging behind and needing intervention,” Jusa said, saying such will guide the “appropriate” placement of NGO partners. CITE