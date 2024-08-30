GOVT TIGHTENS SCREWS ON NGOs

Matabeleland South government officials have introduced new guidelines for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the province, demanding the need for standardised procedures to make sure their activities align with local development goals.
These new guidelines appear to be an extension of the
government’s ongoing efforts to exert greater control over NGO operations in
the country since the Zanu PF-led government has a history of threatening to
deregister NGOs and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that it perceives as
engaging in political activities.
The new guidelines were communicated in a letter dated
August 19, 2024, by Acting Provincial Director of Local Government Services in
Matabeleland South Zacharia Jusa that was addressed to District Development
Coordinators (DDCs), Town Clerks, and Chief Executive Officers across the
province.
In the letter, Jusa stressed the importance of addressing
inconsistencies in NGO operations by implementing a standardised system that
promotes efficiency, accountability, and strategic alignment.
He outlined several key requirements that NGOs must adhere
to in order to continue their work in the region and the letter was also copied
to Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South,
Lathiso Dhlamini Maseko.
Jusa called for comprehensive Needs Assessments at the
district level to evaluate the relevance and necessity of proposed NGO
initiatives.
“Each district must conduct a Needs Assessment to inform
which areas are essential in evaluating the relevance and necessity of proposed
NGO initiatives,” he stated.
The acting provincial director also emphasised the need for
district profiling to register developments achieved so far in “each and every
sector and per ward.”
“The profile informs areas that are lagging behind and
needing intervention,” Jusa said, saying such will guide the “appropriate”
placement of NGO partners. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment