CHIMOMBE APPEALS

Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu who are facing fraud charges have appealed to the High Court which has reserved judgement. This means the pair will remain in jail.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda did not indicate the date when he will give his ruling. The judge said he wanted sufficient time to study the submissions made by both the defence and prosecution counsel.

Chimombe and Mpofu have since been indicted to face trial at the High Court on October 1.

Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa indicted Chimombe and Mpofu after the prosecution said it was ready to proceed to trial.

The duo’s defence team have been served with State papers, including documentary evidence which includes Government Gazette, CR14, tax clearance, and the contract addendum, to allow them to construct their defences.

Charges against Chimombe and Mpofu arose when the two allegedly forged documents to win the tender to supply goats under the Presidential Goat Scheme.

According to investigations, their company Blackdeck (Pvt) Ltd did not have a valid tax clearance, and that the QR code and the reference on the NSSA compliance certificate were issued to a different company. Blackdeck was de-registered from the NSSA system in January 2016.

Acting on the misrepresentation and the assumption that what are alleged to be forged documents were genuine, on November 16, 2021, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development signed a contract with Blackdeck for the supply and delivery of 632 001 goats valued at US$87,7 million.

The court heard that between April and June 2022, the Ministry transferred a total of $1,6 billion, the equivalent of US$7 712 197, into the Blackdeck bank account.