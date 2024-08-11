NYAHORA QUITS OLYMPICS MARATHON

Long-distance runner Rutendo Nyahora pulled out of the Olympics marathon after finding the going tough.

“Nothing happened. It was not my day today, I don’t want to lie, it was not my day today. I tried but it was not my day.” It was hard to accept because there was a time when I stopped, I ran again and I stopped and I ran again because I wanted to finish even though I was going to finish last, I wanted to finish. But I don’t know what happened,” Nyahora told The Herald.

Nyahora making her second appearance at the Olympics after receiving a universality slot from the World Athletics, pulled out close to the halfway mark.

The South Africa-based athlete said it was just not her day as she stopped twice in the first 20km before deciding to withdraw from the race.

“I don’t have any plan. I just want to rest. I will be fine,” said an emotional Nyahora as she broke into tears.

It was Nyahora’s second appearance at the Olympic Games after qualifying and representing the country at the Rio 2026 Olympic Games. In Rio, she finished at position 92 out of 157 athletes.