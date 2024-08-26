AIR AMBULANCE FERRIES FIRST PATIENT



The air ambulance service has taken off, carrying its first patient who had suffered cardiac arrest.

The patient was ferried from Chegutu to Harare last Saturday. The flight, which had two local doctors as part of the crew, took 20 minutes from Chegutu District Hospital to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, a journey that would require almost two hours by road considering the huge traffic volume along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The Herald reports that the Russian HeliDrive Air ambulances medical services is assisting in the setting up of an efficient air ambulance service manned by highly skilled medical doctors, nurses, engineers, dispatchers and pilots.

The recruitment and training of local personnel in handling air medical services started with the company recruiting 40 local pilots, 50 doctors, 100 nurses, 100 dispatchers and 10 engineers.