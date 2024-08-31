CHARGES FOR TRANSACTIONS UNDER US$10 SCRAPPED

Charges for transactions under US$10 or the equivalent in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) have been scrapped by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

RBZ Governor, John Mushayavanhu said in his Monetary Policy Statement :“To further promote the use of electronic means of payment, the Reserve Bank is, with effect from September 1, 2024, exempting electronic transactions of less than US$10 or the ZiG equivalent from bank charges.

“This measure will remove the cost of using electronic means of payments by making such transactions a near-cash characteristic, consistent with the Reserve Bank’s drive towards digital cash.

“The favourable foreign currency receipts have boosted the country’s balance of payments position, which is now expected to record a current account surplus for the sixth consecutive year beginning in 2019.

“Reflecting the strong performance of the country’s balance of payments, the government has been able to mobilise significant foreign currency through the export surrender requirements for intervention and liquefying the foreign exchange market, as well as meeting external foreign currency obligations.”