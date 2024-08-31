EIGHT VILLAGERS FLOG THIEF

Eight Mwenezi villagers have been arrested for flogging to death a 26 year old suspected thief for stealing US$23, Police has confirmed.

Mncendisi Stani Moyo from Besera village, under Chief Mazhetese Mwenezi was assaulted by the villagers on August 27 after he had allegedly stolen US$23 and R40 from a fellow villager.

Masvingo provincial police deputy spokesperson Inspector Masauso Patinyu, said on the fateful night Moyo broke into an unidentified woman’s house and stole the money.

However, his escape was short-lived, as the woman cried for help while alerting other villagers who quickly made a chase and apprehended him at Buswaushava Business Centre.

The eight villagers led by Clinton Mudzingwa (31) from Mawena Village, then took the law into their own hands and assaulted the suspected thief with switches while he was tied on a pole.

Realising that Moyo was losing consciousness the eight villagers then dumped his lifeless body at Zvemombe Business Centre.

A passer-by discovered the badly injured Moyo the following morning and alerted the police who attended the scene.

Moyo succumbed to his injuries at 08:30, after he had narrated his ordeal to the police leading to the arrest of the eight villagers

Moyo’s body was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Midweek Watch