ZIMBAS FUME OVER E-PASSPORT FEES

Zimbabweans based in South Africa have called on the government to review the e-passport fees, citing them as excessively high.

In a statement issued by Consul General Eria Phiri, it was announced that all e-passport applications processed at the consulate in Johannesburg will be treated as emergency applications, charged at US$250 at the prevailing USD/ZAR exchange rate.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has directed that all e-passport applications processed at the consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, shall be handled as express/emergency applications in terms of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024,” read the statement.

Debating the issue on “This Morning on Asakhe,” a CITE daily current affairs programme on X, participants expressed concerns over the steep fee.

“This fee is exorbitant. I once applied for a passport while I was here and sent the forms back home. There are additional costs like R80 for pictures and R300 for forms, which makes the total amount very high,” said a participant, Ndlovu.

He further suggested that the fee be reduced to at least US$170, arguing that the current US$250 (approximately R5,000) is unaffordable for many.

“If only they could reduce it to at least US$170, it would be better,” he said.

Ndlovu appealed to the government for a reduction in passport fees, stressing the financial struggles faced by Zimbabweans in South Africa.

“The government should treat us better; we are struggling here. We appeal for a reduction in this fee,” he added.

Another participant, James, shared his concerns about the high costs, particularly as his passport is set to expire next year.

“We are very worried about this price. It’s too much. As someone who travels frequently, raising US$250 is going to be very difficult. In Rands, that amount is a lot,” he said.

James highlighted the economic hardships faced by Zimbabweans in South Africa, many of whom work low-paying jobs.

“I don’t know how they justify this amount. The government must help its citizens live better lives. People are not earning enough to afford this,” he noted.

Participants also questioned whether the passport paper was imported or sourced locally, pointing to potential cost implications.

Alfred Khumalo added that the passport issue feels manipulated. “For someone to travel from Johannesburg to Harare to apply for a passport and back, it costs about R2,000 in total. This feels like manipulation,” he said. CITE



