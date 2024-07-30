ZIMBAS FUME OVER E-PASSPORT FEES

Zimbabweans based in South Africa have called on the government to review the e-passport fees, citing them as excessively high.
In a statement issued by Consul General Eria Phiri, it was
announced that all e-passport applications processed at the consulate in
Johannesburg will be treated as emergency applications, charged at US$250 at
the prevailing USD/ZAR exchange rate.
“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has
directed that all e-passport applications processed at the consulate in
Johannesburg, South Africa, shall be handled as express/emergency applications
in terms of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2024,” read the statement.
Debating the issue on “This Morning on Asakhe,” a CITE
daily current affairs programme on X, participants expressed concerns over the
steep fee.
“This fee is exorbitant. I once applied for a passport
while I was here and sent the forms back home. There are additional costs like
R80 for pictures and R300 for forms, which makes the total amount very high,”
said a participant, Ndlovu.
He further suggested that the fee be reduced to at least
US$170, arguing that the current US$250 (approximately R5,000) is unaffordable
for many.
“If only they could reduce it to at least US$170, it would
be better,” he said.
Ndlovu appealed to the government for a reduction in
passport fees, stressing the financial struggles faced by Zimbabweans in South
Africa.
“The government should treat us better; we are struggling
here. We appeal for a reduction in this fee,” he added.
Another participant, James, shared his concerns about the
high costs, particularly as his passport is set to expire next year.
“We are very worried about this price. It’s too much. As
someone who travels frequently, raising US$250 is going to be very difficult.
In Rands, that amount is a lot,” he said.
James highlighted the economic hardships faced by
Zimbabweans in South Africa, many of whom work low-paying jobs.
“I don’t know how they justify this amount. The government
must help its citizens live better lives. People are not earning enough to
afford this,” he noted.
Participants also questioned whether the passport paper was
imported or sourced locally, pointing to potential cost implications.
Alfred Khumalo added that the passport issue feels
manipulated. “For someone to travel from Johannesburg to Harare to apply for a
passport and back, it costs about R2,000 in total. This feels like
manipulation,” he said. CITE
