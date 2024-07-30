ZIFA APPOINTS NEW WARRIORS COACH

The Zimbabwe Football Association has announced the appointment of Michael Nees as the new head coach of the Zimbabwe men’s national team, the Warriors.

The 57-year-old German will lead the Warriors in their quest for success in the AFCON 2025 and FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, ZIFA said in a statement posted on their X handle this Tuesday.

“ZIFA is confident that Michael Nees’s appointment will usher in a new era of success for the Warriors. His vast experience, combined with his innovative coaching style, makes him the ideal candidate to lead our national team to new heights," said ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairperson, Lincoln Mutasa.



