WANTED EX ZIMRA OFFICIAL'S ASSETS FROZEN

A wanted former Revenue Authority official has had her assets frozen pending the State application for a civil forfeiture order against all her assets.
Tambudzai Yvonne Musoni allegedly made a fortune
facilitating the acquisition of civil servants’ rebate letters by others
ineligible for exemption under the civil servants’ motor vehicle scheme.
Last week, the Prosecutor-General, through Asset Management
Unit director Mr Chris Mutangadura, successfully applied for a High Court order
to freeze the family house at the exclusive Mabvazuva Estate on the outskirts
of Harare, plus US$28 625 held in the bank accounts of Watershed College and
US$18 940 in those of Lusitania Primary School, money assigned to school fees
for their two children.
Justice Benjamin Chikowero granted the application for a
property freezing order against the couple.
“The following property is frozen pending the determination
of an application for a civil forfeiture order to be filed by the applicant
within 21 days of this order: The sum of US$28 625 held in trust by the 5th
respondent, Watershed College, on behalf of the 1st and 2nd (Musoni couple)
respondents; the sum of US$18 940 held in trust by the 6th respondent
(Lusitania) on behalf of the 1st and 2nd respondents; Stand Number 32039
Mabvazuva, Goromonzi.”
