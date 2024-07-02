WANTED EX ZIMRA OFFICIAL'S ASSETS FROZEN

A wanted former Revenue Authority official has had her assets frozen pending the State application for a civil forfeiture order against all her assets.

Tambudzai Yvonne Musoni allegedly made a fortune facilitating the acquisition of civil servants’ rebate letters by others ineligible for exemption under the civil servants’ motor vehicle scheme.

Last week, the Prosecutor-General, through Asset Management Unit director Mr Chris Mutangadura, successfully applied for a High Court order to freeze the family house at the exclusive Mabvazuva Estate on the outskirts of Harare, plus US$28 625 held in the bank accounts of Watershed College and US$18 940 in those of Lusitania Primary School, money assigned to school fees for their two children.

Justice Benjamin Chikowero granted the application for a property freezing order against the couple.

“The following property is frozen pending the determination of an application for a civil forfeiture order to be filed by the applicant within 21 days of this order: The sum of US$28 625 held in trust by the 5th respondent, Watershed College, on behalf of the 1st and 2nd (Musoni couple) respondents; the sum of US$18 940 held in trust by the 6th respondent (Lusitania) on behalf of the 1st and 2nd respondents; Stand Number 32039 Mabvazuva, Goromonzi.”