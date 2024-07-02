CHIMOMBE’S DODGY COUNCIL DEALS

Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who are in jail over the goats scandal, are facing further scrutiny over their deals at the Harare City Council.
They stand accused of fleecing the council through Mpofu’s
Synlak (Pvt) Limited. The council claims that Mpofu was overpaid in some deals
and failed to deliver on projects as agreed.
“Synlak failed to deliver the crematorium unit as agreed in
the contract and it should be noted that Synlak Private Limited was awarded the
contract despite the same company having an outstanding contract which was yet
to be delivered, that is one Biogas digester contract number
COH/DHCS/S.9/2015,” an audit report.
