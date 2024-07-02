CHIMOMBE’S DODGY COUNCIL DEALS



Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who are in jail over the goats scandal, are facing further scrutiny over their deals at the Harare City Council.

They stand accused of fleecing the council through Mpofu’s Synlak (Pvt) Limited. The council claims that Mpofu was overpaid in some deals and failed to deliver on projects as agreed.

“Synlak failed to deliver the crematorium unit as agreed in the contract and it should be noted that Synlak Private Limited was awarded the contract despite the same company having an outstanding contract which was yet to be delivered, that is one Biogas digester contract number COH/DHCS/S.9/2015,” an audit report.