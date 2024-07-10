skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday 10 July 2024
TWO HRE COUNCIL BOSSES CONVICTED, REMANDED IN CUSTODY
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
UNREGISTERED AND EXPOSED IN SA
When we go into foreign countries, let us stick to the right side of the law. The actions of one or a few persons can unfortunately end u...
ANOTHER CHIVAYO AUDIO LEAKED
#AnotherChivayoAudioLeaked A new leaked audio of a quarrel between controversial tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and Mike Chimombe, who were busi...
MONEY CHANGER FIGHTS OFF ROBBERS
A well known female money changer fought three armed robbers who had entered her bedroom and took away their loaded pistol as they fled for ...
TUGWU-MUKOSI DAM LIES IDLE AFTER A DECADE
Tugwi-Mukosi dam has been lying idle for the past decade as the government seems clueless about how to fulfill the former President Robert ...
MOTORIST RUNS OVER CRAWLING BABY
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment