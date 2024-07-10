WHY ZANU PF WIELDED THE AXE



Losing ZanuPF Bulawayo Central candidate Tendai Charuka was suspended with insiders alleging it could be linked to the illegal parcelling of vending bays in the city centre.

Charuka was also serving as the party’s Greens district chairperson and the Vendors for ED patron.

A source who spoke to CITE on condition of anonymity said Charuka’s suspension could be linked to his alleged involvement in the chaos emanating from illegal vending activities at 5th Avenue and Bhaktas vending areas.

The source alleged Charuka was involved in a syndicate that was parcelling out non-existent vending bays at the vending sites.

The vending bays were officially allocated by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) in June, and the vendors who got the vending bays were advised to ensure that they made all their payments by the end of June to start their operations.

“There is a lady who is alleged to be working with Charuka who is misleading desperate people looking for vending bays. We were told that this person is making people pay $34 for the bay and then advising them to get fingerprints done at the police station,” the source said.

“Such conduct is likely to cause problems when the vendors who were given these bays by the council come to commence their operations. The victims are likely to lose their money. No one will be allocated any vending bays without following the proper channels of registering through the council.”