TEEN ORDAINED BISHOP



A 19-year-old Jacob Masuka was recently ordained to become Bishop of one of the biggest African Indigenous Churches in Zimbabwe, Zion Apostolic Church (1923) taking over from his late father Felix Toperesu Masuka who died in a car crash on May 8 this year.

The young Masuka who is probably the youngest Bishop in the Zionist churches was ordained at the church headquarters in Bikita by his father’s fellow Bishops and close allies Makuva Mutendi, who leads one of the many Zion Christian Church (ZCC) denominations and Jameson Andreas who leads Zion Apostolic Faith Mission Church (ZAFSMC).

ZAC 1923 national chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa said the ordination was as per church tradition that the eldest son of the late Bishop takes over reins after his father, which made Jacob the heir.

Mavhenyengwa said he was going to work with the guidance of his late father’s priests and other church leaders so there will be smooth continuity.

“We ordained the new Bishop as per church tradition that the first son of the late Bishop takes over and that is what happened. He is young but we are confident that he will further the church development with the aid of high priests and other church leaders,” said Mavhenyengwa.

The young Bishop took over the leadership of the church that was being contested by his late father’s brother who felt he was not the right heir to the church leadership after the death of their father David Masuka.

Felix took over the reins in 2015 but his ascension to power led to continuous clashes with his brothers mainly Jacob who is the young Bishop’s namesake.

Felix, who was generally referred to as Mambo Fere by his congregants wrestled for the church leadership with his young brother who had support from their mother.

However, by being the eldest, he had support from the church’s high priest. Jacob then led a breakaway branch which was not successful as it attracted fewer followers with some ending up reverting to Felix.

He however continued to have clashes with his brothers, who kept fighting him and since 2016 he recorded several assault incidents from unknown people who were believed to have been sent by his rivals.

In 2016 just after taking over, Jacob’s wife is said to have lied in the road when Felix was driving home from Chikuku Business Centre and when he stopped to check, a group of youths came out and pelted the vehicle with stones damaging the windscreen.

In 2023, Felix was allegedly kidnapped near Chikuku Business Centre and was taken to a certain homestead where he was stripped naked and pictures of him naked were taken and circulated on social media.

The alleged abductors are said to have claimed that they had found him with a married woman in a compromising position. The church leadership went on to convene a press conference to deny the allegations and set the record straight. TellZimNews