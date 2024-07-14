RUSSIAN SCHOLASHIPS : OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT SUES FIRM

A firm that placed scholarship adverts has been dragged to court by the Office of the President and Cabinet.
The OPC said the court should be charged with fraud and maligning its image. Vacancy Mail
Media (Pvt) Limited representatives Etinos Mudzamba and Julius Mudzamba have
been remanded out of custody to July 17 over the charges.
The court heard that on March 12 in 2021, the OPC
advertised Russian scholarships.
It is alleged that the accused persons re-posted the same
advert on social media after altering it
and supplying their contact numbers in a bid to dupe applicants.
Prosecutors alleged that the OPC was prejudiced of
reputation and good administration.
