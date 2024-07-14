RUSSIAN SCHOLASHIPS : OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT SUES FIRM

A firm that placed scholarship adverts has been dragged to court by the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The OPC said the court should be charged with fraud and maligning its image. Vacancy Mail Media (Pvt) Limited representatives Etinos Mudzamba and Julius Mudzamba have been remanded out of custody to July 17 over the charges.

The court heard that on March 12 in 2021, the OPC advertised Russian scholarships.

It is alleged that the accused persons re-posted the same advert on social media after altering it and supplying their contact numbers in a bid to dupe applicants.

Prosecutors alleged that the OPC was prejudiced of reputation and good administration.