STAY SHOULD STAY ON : ZANU PF BYO YOUTHS

President Mnangagwa should rescind his decision not to seek re-election when his term of office expires in 2028, according to the Zanu PF Bulawayo youth wing.

Youth League Provincial Chairman, Cde Freedom Murechu said : “As the youth league in Bulawayo, we have come up with several resolutions which we request our national Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tino Machakaire, to pass them to the President.

“The major resolution is that we are impressed with the development that President Mnangagwa has spearheaded within the nation. We kindly request that he sees through his Vision 2030 and continue with the development of the nation till he finishes what he set,” said Cde Murechu.

“We also resolved that after observing the works of the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo, we appeal to the President that the day Vice-President Nkomo died be declared a national holiday,” said Cde Murechu.