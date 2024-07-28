PERM SEC KILLED IN ACCIDENT

The Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mr Clive Mphambela has been killed in a road accident in Chivhu.
Mr Mphambela was due to celebrate his 51st birthday on the
day he died.
Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister Monica
Mavhunga described the former journalist and banker as a hard worker.
“Passing on of Permanent Secretary Mr Mphambela is a great
loss to the ministry. You would understand that our ministry is new and being
as young as he was, Clive was very hardworking. He contributed a lot to the
ministry, including developing our strategic plan for the whole year.
“He also contributed to putting up structures at the ministry so that things would move smoothly. Unfortunately, he was involved in a road traffic accident on a work assignment in Masvingo,” she said.
Minister Mavhunga said funeral arrangements will be
announced in due course. Before his appointment as Permanent Secretary in the
Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, Mr Mphambela worked as
chief director of communications in the Ministry of Finance, Economic
Development and Investment Promotion.
