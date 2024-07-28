NO HUNGER IN ZIM, SAYS WUTAWUNASHE

Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe, the Founder and Overseer of Family of God Church (FOG) has told a SADC Summit breakfast prayer meeting held in Masvingo on Thursday that there is no hunger in Zimbabwe and accused citizens of being cry-babies who complain about everything and blow things out of proportion.
He added that the country has no economic refugees and
described over nine million citizens who have run into the Diaspora as skilled
expatriate workers imparting their critical knowledge in the host countries.
Apostle Wutawunashe described Zimbabwe as one of the most
economically progressive nations in the region. Indigenous churches, bishops
and prophets are pampered with money and vehicles by the Zanu PF Government
with some receiving as much as US$1 million in what analysts see as an
intricate patronage system.
The church leader’s remarks come at a time when the country
is facing one of the most debilitating droughts in living memory caused by El
Nino with an estimated six million people that were expected to be food
insecure during 2024-2025 lean season (January to March) according to the World
Food Program (WFP) and Gov going around the World bowl in hand begging for
food.
Wutawunashe who is chairman of the Zimbabwe Indigenous
Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) and Faith for the Nation
Campaign said this at the organisation’s prayer meeting held and attended by
more than 60 delegates at Flamboyant, a Regency Group hotel.
Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira was the
guest of honour. He stood in for the Minister of Foreign Affairs and
International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava and the meeting was sponsored
by ZICC and FANA.
“When people look at Zimbabwe, they are always complaining
especially us Zimbabweans. We are ever complaining that our country has hunger,
it’s not true. You can ask the likes of Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi who travels to
all countries in Southern Africa, he will tell you Zimbabwe is a prosperous
country.
“Our citizens have migrated to SADC countries and the truth
is that they are not going there to seek greener pastures or to beg, but to
uplift those countries with skills that we possess as Zimbabweans. The
knowledge that we are imparting to SADC is the opportunity given (sic) to the
nation and the President Emmerson Mnangagwa by God to pass to other SADC
countries,” said Wutawunashe.
Objectives of the meeting included praying for a conducive,
peaceful and harmonious atmosphere for the 44th SADC Summit to be held in
Harare on August 17 and wisdom and power to SADC state leaders to operate in
oneness as they deliberate on the agenda of integrating Southern African
nations.
The SADC Summit will take place under the theme, Promoting
Innovation to unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and
Development towards an Industrialised SADC.
“We pray for President that God will grant him wisdom as
well as the cooperation of his peers that will enable him to lead SADC in the
same visionary spirit which is enabling him to lead Zimbabwe. We call upon the
people of Zimbabwe to be awakened and understand that this SUMMIT and imminent
chairmanship of SADC is a God given opportune visitation,” he said.
ZIICC patron and Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop
Nehemiah Mutendi said it is the prayer of churches that God grants SADC leaders
wisdom in their deliberations. “SADC is going to benefit immensely from
Zimbabwe’s leadership. SADC’s focus after all countries became independent
shifted to economic development. The Southern African Development Growth
Co-ordination Committee consists of 16 member nations,” said Chadzamira.
Masvingo Mirror
