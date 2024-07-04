RITUAL MURDER : BODY FOUND FLOATING IN A DAM

A body has been found floating in the Mazowe Dam with some body parts missing. Cops suspect tjis is a ritual murder.

The body was found on Monday with a stone tied to the waist, which was not heavy enough to keep the body underwater, and had some stab wounds. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the stone was attached to the waist with a rope and the man had a stab wound on the chest.

He said the man’s facial skin and private parts were missing. Anyone with information should report at any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the Herald reports that police in Magunje, Karoi, are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Nomore Chikandiwa (32) and Solomon Chikandiwa (35), who are wanted in connection with a murder case which occurred on Monday at around 12.30am at Chinovhiringa Village.

The suspects took turns to assault Sammer Panashe Kaimbanemoyo (23) with sticks and a sjambok after he allegedly broke into Nomore Chikandiwa’s house and attempted to rape his wife. The victim died on the spot, and the suspects are on the run.

In Gokwe, police are investigating a killing on Saturday at a night club at Gokwe Centre, in which a yet to be identified man was fatally attacked by a mob after he stabbed a woman with a knife on her chest following a misunderstanding.

In another case of murder at Lenzo Shopping Centre, Village 4C, Nyamahape, Karoi, Malvin Mukore (38) died after being stabbed in the back with a flick knife by John Nyoni.

Mukore had been found drinking beer with Nyoni’s wife.

Nyoni is on the run.

Elsewhere, police in Sipepa have arrested Mncedisi Tshuma (29) over the killing of Freeman Gumbo (37). He allegedly stabbed Gumbo with an okapi knife in the stomach after an argument over a girlfriend on June 24 near Qedulwazi, Tshayile Business Centre.

In Harare, police are investigating a case of infanticide in which the body of a newly born baby girl was found dumped behind a sports bar in Ushewokunze.