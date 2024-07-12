PRISON GUARD, INMATES JAILED FOR ROBBERY

It is then that he connived with the inmates and stole
several goods including groceries and five Open View decoders. One of the
inmates who offloaded the goods was granted Presidential Amnesty on April 19,
2024.President Emmerson Mnangagwa granted amnesty to over 4 000 inmates across
the country and also commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment to all
inmates who have been on death row for over a decade.
The pardoned inmate went to the shop and informed the store
owner that Dube had stolen the goods. A Police report was filed leading to his
arrest. The inmate said guards tasked prisoners to steal from companies or
individuals who hire them for piece jobs in a video that went viral recently.
He also said that guards hired them to steal in exchange for cigarettes and
marijuana.Total value stolen is ZAR4500 and ZAR 3600 was recovered.
