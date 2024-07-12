PRISON GUARD, INMATES JAILED FOR ROBBERY

A Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer stationed in Gwanda has been sentenced to five years in jail for conniving with inmates to rob businesses. Mpumelelo Dube will effectively serve three years after two years of the sentence were suspended. Dube was charged with theft. Circumstances are that he escorted six inmates to escort goods at Matson Investments.

It is then that he connived with the inmates and stole several goods including groceries and five Open View decoders. One of the inmates who offloaded the goods was granted Presidential Amnesty on April 19, 2024.President Emmerson Mnangagwa granted amnesty to over 4 000 inmates across the country and also commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment to all inmates who have been on death row for over a decade.

The pardoned inmate went to the shop and informed the store owner that Dube had stolen the goods. A Police report was filed leading to his arrest. The inmate said guards tasked prisoners to steal from companies or individuals who hire them for piece jobs in a video that went viral recently. He also said that guards hired them to steal in exchange for cigarettes and marijuana.Total value stolen is ZAR4500 and ZAR 3600 was recovered.