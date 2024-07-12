VIRAL VIDEO : SIX CHARGED

The six people in the viral assault video have been hit with several charges when they appeared in court.
The six, Rudo Manjere (17), Lillyrose Munyoro (16), Lillian
Chido Munyoro (17), Sandra Vumbunu (17), Vimbai Mike (19) and Punish
Mazhangazha (22) 2 are facing aggravated indecent assault, cyberbullying as
well as assault charges. They have been remanded to July 26, 2024.
Manjere and the Munyoro sisters were released into the
custody of their parents while Vumbunu, Mike and Mazhangazha were remanded in
custody.
The court heard that Manjere and the Munyoro siblings went
to Mavis Mada’s house wearing their school uniforms and upon arrival, they
asked her to accompany them to Mike’s house to collect the vegetable seedlings
she had been looking for.
Mada reportedly agreed to accompany them. It is alleged
that upon arrival at Mike’s house, they found Vumbunu, Mike and Mazhangazha
sitting outside. It is further alleged that Mike then invited Mada inside the
house and she complied.
The court heard that Manjere locked the door from inside
and told Mada that all of them had issues with her and they all took turns to
narrate them. The Munyoro siblings are alleged to have grabbed Mada by her legs
and she fell.
Manjere stripped her before they all started assaulting her
until she became unconscious and they poured water on her.
The court heard that when Mada regained consciousness, they
released her while naked.
She allegedly walked for about 200 metres before Trymore
Chingwena, who is also a suspect and still at large, gave her a jacket and she
went home.
0 comments:
Post a Comment