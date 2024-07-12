VIRAL VIDEO : SIX CHARGED



The six people in the viral assault video have been hit with several charges when they appeared in court.

The six, Rudo Manjere (17), Lillyrose Munyoro (16), Lillian Chido Munyoro (17), Sandra Vumbunu (17), Vimbai Mike (19) and Punish Mazhangazha (22) 2 are facing aggravated indecent assault, cyberbullying as well as assault charges. They have been remanded to July 26, 2024.

Manjere and the Munyoro sisters were released into the custody of their parents while Vumbunu, Mike and Mazhangazha were remanded in custody.

The court heard that Manjere and the Munyoro siblings went to Mavis Mada’s house wearing their school uniforms and upon arrival, they asked her to accompany them to Mike’s house to collect the vegetable seedlings she had been looking for.

Mada reportedly agreed to accompany them. It is alleged that upon arrival at Mike’s house, they found Vumbunu, Mike and Mazhangazha sitting outside. It is further alleged that Mike then invited Mada inside the house and she complied.

The court heard that Manjere locked the door from inside and told Mada that all of them had issues with her and they all took turns to narrate them. The Munyoro siblings are alleged to have grabbed Mada by her legs and she fell.

Manjere stripped her before they all started assaulting her until she became unconscious and they poured water on her.

The court heard that when Mada regained consciousness, they released her while naked.

She allegedly walked for about 200 metres before Trymore Chingwena, who is also a suspect and still at large, gave her a jacket and she went home.