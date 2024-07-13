NO COVID CASES IN ZIM : MINISTER

Zimbabwe has no active Covid-19 cases but the country is experiencing a wave of winter-related influenza, says the government.

Health Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora told The Herald :“There are no Covid-19 cases here in Zimbabwe but there is the flu virus which is very common during the winter season because of the cold weather. The Ministry has been monitoring cases and we have not seen anyone positive Covid-19 for over a month now.

“Two weeks ago, there was a pilgrimage, and individuals who travelled back from that region have now finished the Covid-19 incubation period, with not a single positive case recorded.”

The World Health Organisation issued a warning that there was a fresh wave of the Covid-19 virus in some countries with pilgrims who had returned from Hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage, in Mecca in Saudi Arabia and all countries should increase surveillance by screening at ports of entry while putting those returning from the pilgrimage in isolation.