NO COPS WERE STONED : CCC ACTIVISTS



The 78 Citizens Coalition for Change activists are denying that they ever stoned police officers at Jameson Timba’s house.

Their lawyers are challenging the State to produce the cops whp were stoned by the activists. High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi yesterday deferred their bail ruling to Thursday after hearing arguments from the defence team and the State.

Webster Jiti said there was no evidence of the police being allegedly pelted with stones by his clients, adding that medical affidavits were never produced. Evidence before the court is rather contrary. The appellants were brutalised to an extent that some were hospitalised.”

Another lawyer Jeremiah Bamu said the lower court erred, adding that one of the suspects, Lucia Antonio (58), was just a tenant at Timba’s residence.